New Yorker Has the Best ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Themed License Plate

April will mark an entire year since Avengers: Infinity War came into our lives. The highest grossing movie of 2018 (worldwide) spawned everything from memes to fan videos to celebrity reactions, but today we’ve seen a new one: an Infinity War vanity plate.

Shared by Reddit user, u/sir-griffen, to r/marvelstudios, a subreddit “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole,” this plate is perfect for everyone who loved the funnier moments of the otherwise bleak superhero film.

“The guy in front of me right now,” they shared with a photo of the “Y Gamora” license plate.

This is, of course, a reference to when Spider-Man/Peter Pater, Iron-Man/Tony Stark, and Doctor Strange all meet up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who are searching for Gamora.

“I’m gonna ask you this one time: where is Gamora?,” threatens Star-Lord/Peter Quill.

“I’ll do you one better: who’s Gamora?,” replies Stark.

“I’ll do you one better: why is Gamora?,” asks Drax.

This is definitely one of the best moments in the movie and we’re jealous of the person who gets to drive around with the reminder all day.

In fact, things took an amazing turn in the Marvel subreddit when it was revealed the license plate doesn’t belong to a guy at all, but rather one of the community member’s moms!

“THATS MY MOMS CAR LOL,” shared u/DanDaBruh with a link back to a post they shared of the plate five months ago.

The user also wanted the community to know that their mom is on there, too, so now everyone knows that /u/Maureen0569 is mom goals.

“It really is a small world lol. I’m shocked how this turned out,” replied u/sir-griffen.

“I don’t think anyone is more shocked by this than me,” chimed in u/Maureen0569 AKA Mom.

Someone asked her how much it cost, and she replied with the absolute perfect answer: “Everything.” Seriously, can she adopt us?

