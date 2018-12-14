Nike’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Air Jordan Sneakers Arrive Today

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters today, and Nike is celebrating with the release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story”. As you can see, they look just like the sneakers Miles Morales wears in the film. If you have $160 to burn and you want to get your feet into a pair of these beauties, here’s what you need to know…

UPDATE: Not surprisingly, the sneakers sold out quickly. We’re not sure if more will be made available in the future but, at this point, sites like eBay are your best bet. They will likely show up on Stadium Goods and Flight Club in the near future.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ” Origin Story” is set to drop today, December 14th, at 7am PST (10am EST). They should be available to order online right here at Nike SNKRS, but you will find additional U.S. retailers below that should have them in stock today. In fact, some of them already have listings up:

The official description for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” reads:

“Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Origin Story’. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colorway. Like Morales’ character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic.”

The official synopsis for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can be found below:

“Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other dimensions.”

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Into the Spider-Verse was produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller with help from Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. Lord and Rothman are credited with writing the screenplay.

