No One Has Predicted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ending According To Directors

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been hard at work trying to decipher what’s going to happen during the events of Avengers: Endgame for the better part of a year. Ever since Thanos (Josh Brolin) dusted half of all life, fans have been scrambling to come up with the best theory on how the Avengers will undo the events of Avengers: Infinity War. According to Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, no single fan theory has yet to accurately predict the events of the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster.

“Here’s the thing, the fans are so passionate and they spend such a long time living with these characters, thinking about these characters, and they’re using their imaginations to follow where these stories could possibly go,” Anthony Russo tells journalist Jake Hamilton. “Sometimes they’re wildly off, sometimes they’re kinda next door to what might happen. … Here’s the thing, nothing’s ever that close. You can get kinda close, but it’s never exactly.”

His brother Joe echoed the sentiment, being sure to point out that the two always try to surprise people.

“Our mission’s always to surprise people,” Joe mentions. “So we try to make really surprising choices.”

Suffice to say, there’s been more than enough theories for at least one or two of them to be partially accurate. When it comes to the Ant-Man-in-butt theory, however, that one’s likely one of the most inaccurate.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

