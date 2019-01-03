Marvel Studios Fan-Made Poster Imagines Nova’s Debut

If fans have their way, Nova will play some sort of role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we have an idea of what that could look like.

Reddit user spideyvegas recently shared their take on a Nova teaser poster, which utilizes unused Guardians of the Galaxy concept art recently shared by Marvel Studios artist Charlie Wen. You can check it out below.

The poster has received a generally positive response, with some even pointing out that it also sort of channels Darkhhawk, another Marvel Comics character that fans have been curious to eventually see on the big screen.

At the moment, it’s unclear if a Nova solo film is actually in the cards for Marvel Studios’ “Phase 4”, although Anchorman and The Big Short director Adam McKay has hinted that it seems to be some sort of a possibility.

“When I was in the fourth or 5th grade I got into Nova of all people, and I think they’re kicking around a Nova idea now too,” McKay said during a recent podcast appearance.

Whether or not Nova ends up getting his own solo venture, or appears in some sort of ensemble, it sounds like he’s a character Marvel Studios have had their eyes set on for quite some time.

“Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”

And if and when Nova enters the MCU, he will probably be one factor of the sort of brand new territory that the franchise will be entering after Avengers: Endgame.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

“I think it’s gonna be pretty close to the vest,” Moore said. “I can’t imagine us doing anything before Avengers 4 is out in the world. We really want to complete that storytelling before we start talking about what’s next. And again, knowing what Joe [Russo] and Anthony [Russo] have in store I think is really exciting. So hopefully audiences can come to that and watch that film on its own terms and then hopefully shortly after that we can talk about where we think we can go.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.