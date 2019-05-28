Marvel Fans Will Wish They Could Own This Nova Figure

There certainly is no shortage of Marvel merchandise that fans can add to their collection, but a recent fan-made entry has been getting some love online. YouTuber Made-Up Universe recently shared a custom-made toy that they created, which pays tribute to Marvel’s Richard Rider/Nova.

For some Marvel fans, it will be hard to deny how awesome the pint-sized figure is, as it captures the character’s iconic costume in a chibi way. Unfortunately, this figure appears to be one-of-a-kind, so it looks like you can’t add one to your shelf anytime soon.

At this point, there’s no telling what Nova merchandise (official or otherwise) could be in store, as the character’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be speculated about. After fans waited for him to appear in essentially all of the MCU’s cosmic-set films, there apparently was a chance that he could have factored into last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

“I remember going through several scenarios of Nova,” the film’s co-writer, Christopher Markus, explained earlier this month. “Thanos could come and kill all the Nova Corps, except one guy. Richard Rider, who then becomes … I think in that scenario he became the herald, kind of like the Hulk was [in Infinity War when he crashed into the Sanctum Sanctorum]. Someone who could come out and tell people. We had everything. Literally every variation we could think of or that was sitting there in the comics untapped. With absolutely no value placed next to them.”

Ultimately, Nova didn’t factor into either Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, but it sounds like there are still some avenues for him to appear, either through his own solo film or the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“We never considered introducing him,” Endgame co-director Joe Russo recently told ComicBook.com. “I think that exists more in the Guardians universe. That would have to be a James Gunn thing… Again, we just had too many characters on our plate,” says Russo. “And you can’t introduce somebody who doesn’t have their own movie like [Captain] Marvel. You can’t just throw them into the final chapter of a book.”

