Nova Rumored to Have Begun Development at Marvel Studios

Now that we live in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, Marvel Studios has the opportunity to reach into the corners of the Marvel mythos that they’ve only just begun to scratch. According to one fan site, one of those corners of the MCU hardly scratched involves the inclusion of a Nova solo film. First reported by MCU Cosmic, it’s unknown which stage of development the film is in, meaning it could fall virtually anywhere on the production schedule.

While a lot of these “scooper” websites should be taken with a grain of salt — see Avengers: Annihilation — the Nova report has to be at least a little credible as Marvel Studios executives have previously said the character is someone they’d like to develop. Speaking with us last year, studio boss Kevin Feige revealed the Human Rocket is one of the characters with “more immediate potential.”

“If we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” the producer said. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Just last night, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis brought the scenario up to Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo. While Russo did reveal he and his brother never considered using the fan-favorite character in either Endgame or Avengers: Infinity War, he left it up to Guardians of the Galaxy architect James Gunn to introduce the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or a future cosmic property.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are both now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

