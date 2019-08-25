Official Black Widow Movie Poster Revealed at D23 Expo

Even though Marvel Studios lifted the veil on their Phase 4 plans for movies and shows, they’re still very secretive about them because the projects won’t be released until midway through 2020. And while they’ve given some lucky fans at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s D23 Expo short glimpses of exclusive footage, the rest of us haven’t been as fortunate. Until now.

The first official poster for the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially been revealed, and now fans have their best look at the new characters in Black Widow. The poster was revealed by Andy Park, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development and Concept Artist. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the poster, you can see Natasha Romanoff front and center, flanked by the villainous Taskmaster, the new hero Red Guardian played by David Harbour, Rachel Weisz’ character Malina, as well as new Black Widow and possibly heir apparent Yelena Belova played by Florence Pugh. Belova is also followed by numerous other unidentifiable women, possibly other super spies who have been conditioned in the Red Room program.

While promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that the flashback film could open up a whole new world of possibilities that fans didn’t realize was possible when they watched Natasha sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige said to io9. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

And while it seems like Yelena Belova could take on the mantle of Black Widow with a new superteam in a future MCU project, Feige teased that the film would also inform Natasha’s past more than anything.

“I look at Better Call Saul as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own apart from Breaking Bad because it informs you about so many things you didn’t know about before,” Feige explains. “So time will tell which way we’ve gone with a supposed Black Widow move.”

Black Widow is now scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 1, 2020.