Marvel Announces ‘Old Man Quill’ Series

Marvel Wrapped up its illustrious run on Old Man Logan earlier this week and with Old Man Hawkeye winding down its 12-issue order, the House of Ideas was about to be without an “Old Man” title for the first time in a few years.

That changed earlier today when writer Ethan Sacks announced on Twitter that he’d be penning a new “Old Man” title early next year. This time, featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill.

An announcement! OLD MAN QUILL. I’ve been sitting on this secret so long. Oddly, the first person to know about it was @prattprattpratt by accident. Seriously. I told him he’d need a couple of decades of hard Hollywood living if he wanted to play this role. //t.co/KqTzIUiTty — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) November 3, 2018

“Oddly, the first person to know about it was @prattprattpratt [Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt] by accident,” Sacks tweeted. “Seriously. I told him he’d need a couple of decades of hard Hollywood living if he wanted to play this role.”

Sacks tweet confirms earlier reports of Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski announcing the series at Lucca Comics 2018, an annual convention held in Lucca, Italy.

Panini Comics Italia — an overseas distributor of comics — shared pictures of Cebulski’s announcement on their Facebook page. In the images posted, you can see a much-older Peter Quill in a variant cover drawn by Rod Reis.

Another image includes the logo the series while confirming the creative team will be made up of Sacks and artist Robert Gill. The logo is very reminiscent of the logo that brands the Marvel Studios’ franchise. The Ravagers logo is also displayed.

An exact plot — or how long the series is supposed to last — was revealed, although it will take place in the same futuristic continuity as the other two “Old Man” titles.

Old Man Quill is slated to hit shelves February 2019.