‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Reveals Colossus’ Favorite Poster

Even in its final days in theaters, the marketing surrounding Once Upon a Deadpool continues online.

The PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 has received a one-of-a-kind viral marketing campaign ahead of and during its 12 day holiday, and that trend has poured over into Christmas Eve, the last day the movie will be in theaters. This time around, a new poster focused on Russian Mutant Colossus.

“Colossus insisted we post this version of the Once Upon a Deadpool poster and what big guy wants big guy gets,” wrote the official Deadpool movie Twitter account.

Colossus insisted we post this version of the #OnceUponADeadpool poster and what big guy wants big guy gets. pic.twitter.com/fDqJzlR4vD — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) December 24, 2018

Along with the message was a poster that featured all of the Once Upon a Deadpool characters, including the not-so-young Fred Savage. The new movie is simply an updated version of Deadpool 2, using different takes and jokes to appeal to a PG-13 audience. To make it more fun however, Fred Savage was brought in for a couple of bookend scenes in which he has been kidnapped by Deadpool. Wade Wilson reads Savage the story of Deadpool 2 to pay homage to the actor’s role in The Princess Bride.

Every ticket that was sold for Once Upon a Deadpool raised money for Fudge Cancer.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” said star and producer Ryan Reynolds. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Once Upon a Deadpool is now in theaters.