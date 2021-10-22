Oscar Isaac Wants To Return As Spider-Man 2099

Miles Morales made his big screen animated debut in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which helped propel the film to award-winning heights. He was also joined by a plethora of other Spider-themed heroes from across the multiverse, including Spider-Man 2099. The futuristic web-slinger was voiced by Oscar Isaac, star of the recent Star Wars trilogy of films, in a post-credits stinger that played off of a popular social media meme. Even though Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 isn’t confirmed for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, Isaac has let it be known that he would return to the popular character once again if given the opportunity.

Fandom spoke to Oscar Isaac about some of his upcoming projects, including The Addams Family 2 and Moon Knight. The latter marks the third time Isaac will portray a Marvel character, after appearing as the titular villain in X-Men: Apocalypse and voicing Spider-Man 2099. With that in mind, the actor is asked if he’s collecting the Marvel characters to stack on his resume. He replied: “You know, I’d like to say that there’s way more intention behind what happens, but it’s reacting to what comes my way. So this opportunity comes my way, and I think, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do that.’ It’s not stuff that I’ve necessarily seeked out. And so I’ve just been very lucky that that stuff kind of lines up in a way that that really speaks to my interests, and I get a chance to contribute.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the topic of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is brought up, Isaac gives his definitive answer on a return as Spider-Man 2099. “I would love to inhabit that character for more as well, so let’s hope so!” he said.

The possible title of the Into the Spider-Verse sequel was leaked by a CFX Supervisor on their LinkedIn profile and caught by The Cosmic Circus. Before the name was changed to “Untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the profile revealed the film’s title to be Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. If this title turns out to be accurate, it would mean the movie would incorporate more of the multiverse by taking Miles Morales to different worlds. Into the Spider-Verse featured heroes like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and Peni Parker teaming up with Miles to save all realities.

How likely do you think it is for Spider-Man 2099 to officially join the cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2? Let us know in the comments below!