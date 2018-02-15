Oscars: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Congratulate ‘Black Panther’ on Oscar Wins

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo issued their congratulations to Black Panther after the Marvel Studios blockbuster was awarded three Oscars during Sunday's ceremony.

Congratulations to our Marvel family @theblackpanther for taking home 3 Oscars last night. A massive applause to Ruth E. Carter, Hannah Beachler and our dear Community pal Ludwig Göransson. pic.twitter.com/F4WHGqW0yo — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) February 25, 2019

Avengers: Infinity War also competed at the awards for Best Achievement in Visual Effects, but lost to First Man.

The Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther took home awards for Costume Design (Ruth Carter), Production Design (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson). The statue accepted by Carter marked Marvel Studios' first Oscar win.

"To me, the best thing a producer can do is find a person with something to say, who has a story to tell and can tell it in a way that the world responds to. That's what Mr. Coogler has done for us," Marvel Studios chief and producer Kevin Feige previously told Variety.

"With what Ryan was doing, what he had to say, and vouching for crew members that we had not worked with before but that he believed in — he came in and blew us away with initial sort of presentations to get the job.

"For them to have stepped up and knocked it out of the park the way they did is incredible. It comes down to a filmmaker who has such a deft hand at being able to balance something that is going to have entertainment value with being true to his soul and being true to the questions he had growing up."

The producer is on record saying the "cultural impact" of the groundbreaking Black Panther made it "the most important victory" Marvel has ever had.

The first Marvel Studios film to be helmed by a black director and feature a predominantly black cast, Black Panther went on to be crowned the highest-grossing domestic performer of 2018 with $700 million earned domestically; worldwide, the Wakanda-set blockbuster won $1.3 billion to become the ninth highest-grossing film of all time.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke are next expected to return in Avengers: Endgame, due out April 26. Coogler is now developing a Black Panther 2.

