Oscars: Ryan Seacrest Gets Shut Down by Trevor Noah After ‘Black Panther’ Praise

In just a few minutes, the 91st Academy Awards will kick off from the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. Earlier in the evening, E! host Ryan Seacrest and talk show host Trevor Noah shared a bit of an awkward situation. Pulling Noah aside for a quick red carpet interview, Seacrest congratulated Noah on his Black Panther nomination.

Noah was quick to shoot down the host, reminding Seacrest that his role in the Ryan Coogler-helmed film was incredibly small and instantly praised Coogler and the rest of the cast for their hard work on the film.

If you’re scratching your head trying to remember when Noah appeared in Black Panther, you’re not alone. Instead of appearing in the flesh, the late-night host lent his voice to the navigation system of Wakanda’s flying ships.

“I’m like, ‘I will be the voice of the computer in the background, the computer that runs everything’ — every spaceship you see is me,” Noah previously said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “A lot of people think I just did the lines there, but I’m everything. I’m the ship as well. They got me in to play the ship.”

All in all, Black Panther is nominated for a total of seven Academy Awards, which include Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing.

Black Panther is now streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Did you catch Noah’s voice role in Black Panther? How many Oscars do you think Black Panther will walk away with tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

