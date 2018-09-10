‘Daredevil’ Stunt Double to Direct Zombie Movie ‘Outbreak Z’

Chris Brewster might be best known for his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sounds like he’s soon headed to a completely different domain.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Brewster is set to make his directoral debut with Outbreak Z. The film, which is described as “an indie action-horror movie” with a fresh take on the zombie genre, expects to fill its cast entirely with stunt doubles and stunt performers. Brewster has previously served as Charlie Cox’s stunt double on Daredevil and The Defenders, as well as fight coordinator on Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Outbreak Z is written by Hamid Torabpour, Clint Narramore, and Andrew Nightlinger, and focuses on two SWAT officers on a desperate hunt through an overrun college campus in search of a man who holds a vaccine to a zombie virus.

“The DNA of our project is ‘action movie’ through and through, and that is why we are casting Hollywood’s stunt superstars in lead roles,” Brewster said in a statement. “Our zombies will not move or act like anything that the audience seen before — the action tells the story, so the reactions and defense against the zombies will be vastly different than prior movies in this genre. I truly believe that stunt performing is a dream job. We play full contact make believe and the more fun we have, the more fun the audience will have!”

The film is currently in the casting process, and has enlisted The Walking Dead alum Eric Arjesis to compose the music. The project is aiming to begin shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, either later this year or early in 2019.

“Outbreak Z will not be your typical zombie movie,” Hamid Torabpour explained. “Chris’ experience on many Marvel features makes him the perfect leader for this film. We will take a very stylistic and unique approach, utilizing the industry’s top stunt performers in the main cast roles, aiming to go beyond what mainstream features can accomplish on screen. With this feature, we want to highlight the amazing work that stunt performers bring to film and give them the spotlight in lead roles.”

While Brewster has this new project on his plate, it sounds like he isn’t done in the Marvel world quite yet, and would actually like to play a very specific character within the universe.

“[I would love to play] Moon Knight.” Brewster explained in a recent interview. “Again, I feel like the physical character to most superheroes is very surface layer. What I thoroughly enjoy about Daredevil is the depth of his character and the depth of his character translates within his movement. You know, he’s just your typical ‘I’m a hero so as soon as a bad guy comes at me I hit him once and I’m done!’”

