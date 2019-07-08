Patton Oswalt Wants to Make A Champions Movie

Marvel Studios is about to officially push the Marvel Cinematic Universe into Phase 4 and the slate is still wide open, as far as the public is concerned. Amidst Marvel’s continued efforts to grow the MCU more diverse, one property that might be intriguing for Kevin Feige and company is that of the Champions, a teen-based group featuring the likes of Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, Spider-Man/Miles Morales, Nova/Sam Alexander, and Viv Vision to a name a few. In fact, there’s one comedian who’d love a stab at the light-hearted film.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Agents of SHIELD alum and general funnyman Patton Oswalt before he kicked off his summer tour and the comedian admits a Champions film would be right up his alley.

“Oh, absolutely, yeah, I’d love to do something with them,” Oswalt says of the opportunity to work with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. “I mean, in the Marvel Universe, I think it’d be fascinating to do something with like a group of the lower tier heroes that are kind of fighting more not on a cosmic level, but on a neighborhood level. You know, like the new Kamala Kahn/Ms. Marvel or you know some of the stuff they did with the Champions I thought was really interesting, so kind of stuff like that.”

Marvel continues pumping out larger-than-life spectacle films, and now that many of the original Avengers are gone, the street-level heroes in the MCU are getting slim. Right now, the studio really only has the Spider-Man franchise to fall back on grounded-wise, unless they choose to go that route with Shang-Chi as well.

The latest Champions run has ended up being a fan-favorite, with ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely being a particularly large fan of the group. First launched by Mark Waid and Humberto Ramos, the series has since been taken over by Jim Zub and Steven Cummings.

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are now in theaters while Captain Marvel is available wherever movies are sold. Champions #7 is due out July 7th.