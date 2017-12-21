Paul Bettany Shares ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Short Video To Celebrate Having Wrapped Filming

It looks like Vision‘s time on Avengers: Infinity War has come to an end, at least for now.

Actor Paul Bettany, who debuted as the beloved android in Avengers: Age of Ultron, shared a video celebrating his wrap on filming. The video shows the Avengers: Infinity War logo (from his chair on set) and then he flips it to reveal Vision on the back.

The video is accompanied by the text “That’s a Wrap on me- The Vision. I’ll be seeing you all in May. X.” You can view the video below.

Set photos have revealed that a big part of Vision’s arc in this movie will be his relationship with Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch. The trailer for Infinity War also revealed that he will be encountering Thanos at some point during the film, as the Mad Titan can be seen trying to extract the Infinity Stone from his forehead.

While his fate is unknown after that event, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige says it won’t take long for Thanos to assert himself as the top dog in the cinematic universe.

“Well it’s certainly the biggest movie we’ve ever made,” Feige explained. “It is still shooting, we’ve been shooting all year long and Josh Brolin is doing an amazing job of playing Thanos. You know, we’ve been teasing Thanos since the very first Avengers film. Remember the end of Avengers, the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming. We’ve been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver. So, within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters on May 4, 2018.

