Paul Rudd and ‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Hype Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl and no one is more happy about it than Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet. The Hollywood stars were in the house during the 35-24 win in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and hyping the fans up before the game on social media. The official Chiefs account posted a video of the two rocking Kansas City hats before the game got underway. This was the second year in the big AFC Championship game for KC and they finally got the job done in front of a raucous crowd to punch their ticket to Miami for the one to decide it all.

During the video, Rudd begins, “It started last week!” Then, Stonestreet retorts, “It started in September!” To which the Ant-Man actor replies, “Yeah, what am I saying? It started in August.” Then the Modern Family star harkens back to last year’s painful loss to the New England Patriots in this very game. “It started last year, this time with an offsides penalty,” Stonestreet mentioned.

But, then the hype starts building as Rudd shouts, “And it’s going to end a few weeks from now.” The Modern Family actor adds that it will end in Miami before both of them break into yelling “Go Chiefs” as the video ends. There were a lot of people rooting for Internet darling Paul Rudd in the replies. He’s going to get that trip to Miami, but it remains unclear who will be waiting for Kansas City on the other side of the bracket. The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are trying to punch their ticket to Florida for the biggest game of the year as well. Green Bay is an enticing prospect as the first Super Bowl took place between their club and Kansas City’s way back when and this is the 100th season of the NFL.

Rudd is famously a New Jersey product, but his ties to Kansas City run deep as his mother worked there and he attended high school in the region. The Avengers star even attended the University of Kansas before breaking into the big time back in the 1990s. Stonestreet was born and raised in the area and is a huge Kansas City sports fan.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida live on Fox.

