‘People’s Choice Awards’ Reopens Voting for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Panther’ as Finalists for Movie of 2018

The People’s Choice Awards are just hours away, but it looks like Marvel fans still have time to choose their movie of the year.

E! News recently revealed that voting has reopened for the “People’s Power Vote”, which will help determine tonight’s Movie of 2018. As it turns out, the top two finalists both hail from the Marvel Cinematic Universe realm, with the final vote being between Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

The final round of voting will be done via Twitter hashtags, and will close at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET. If you want to cast your vote for either film, simply use the appropriate hashtag (either #BlackPanther or #InfinityWar), as well as the hashtag #TheMovie.

Regardless of which film wins, Infinity War and Black Panther have already beaten out a pretty prominent category of nominees, which included Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ready Player One, A Quiet Place, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. And considering the impact that both films have had on the pop culture world – and on each other – it will be interesting to see who ultimately wins.

“Listen, a year ahead of time, we had no idea ‘Wakanda Forever’ was going to be amazing,” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely said of the impact of Black Panther on the film’s commentary track. “We tested this movie a few times, and when we got to [the first Wakanda] scene, most of the audiences, say in January and early February, went, ‘Oh this is an interesting place, I’ve never been here before.’ After mid-February, once Black Panther had come out, this scene gets a huge cheer. It just rewards you investing in these characters. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but boy, I was really pleased.”

Granted, Infinity War‘s conclusion might have put a big narrative wrinkle in Black Panther‘s future, with T’Challa being among those snapped to dust by Thanos. But as it turns out, the MCU will definitely be returning to Wakanda in one way or another.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” MCU producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.