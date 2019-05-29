Peter Parker’s Personal Space Gets Invaded in New Spider-Man: Far From Home Image

Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally hitting theaters this summer, and fans are eager to find out what Spidey and his pals are up to now that they’re no longer particles of dust. New footage and images from the movie keep popping up, and the latest is reminding fans how much they love the best pair of Marvel best friends: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). The new photo from Total Film shows the two pals in a hilarious embrace.

According to Games Radar, “this exclusive image comes courtesy of the new issue of Total Film magazine, which goes on sale this Friday, 31 May.” As you can see, the still shows Ned embracing Peter. Based on Peter’s face, Ned is definitely invading his personal space while (hilariously) wearing a bath robe. Does Ned just miss his friend or is their danger afoot? Tell us what you think is going on in this photo in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in theaters everywhere, and Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th.