Phase Zero: Black Widow Writer Eric Pearson Joins MCU Podcast

This Wednesday, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero. The episode will begin with a breakdown and discussion of the Loki finale before a 30-minute discussion about the first movie from Marvel Studios since July of 2019. Pearson is a Marvel veteran, having written nearly half-a-dozen One Shot short films before writing Thor: Ragnarok. He was also involved with the scripts for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before heading up the team writing the Black Widow movie. The new episode will broadcast live on the ComicBook.com Twitch channel at 12pm ET on Wednesday before being uploaded to all major podcast platforms.

The interview with Pearson will take a look at how Pearson and the team at Marvel Studios (which included WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer) filled in the blanks for Natasha Romanoff's past as they were delivered in Black Widow after years of questions and mystery. Pearson also dives into how the film both offers closure for Natasha's MCU run and simultaneously catapults Yelena Belova into being one of the key characters for the future. Additionally, there is a detailed conversation about the reveal of Taskmaster's identity, the post-credits scenes, and more.

Phase Zero previously recorded a Bonus Episode of the podcast for a host-only breakdown of Black Widow. The spoiler-fillled episode recorded live on Friday afternoon. It is available now on a major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Pearson's episode will start with a breakdown of the Loki finale which releases on Wednesday.

