Phase Zero: MCU Plot Holes Explained Vs. Debunked

Phase Zero’s MCU Plot Holes episode is available now on all major podcast platforms!

Did the Loki finale actually impact the multiverse events in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Why didn’t Ego’s expansion in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 impact any other Earth-based MCU heroes? Was Thor actually Thor’s first time on Earth? Why was Loki’s scepter blue if the Mind Stone inside of it was yellow? All of these questions and more are some of the potential plot holes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced and gone on to smooth over with explanations of just ignore completely. The Phase Zero crew rounded up 15 commonly debated details from the Marvel franchise and discussed them in Season 2, Episode 3!

Phase Zero Episode 2×03 is available now on all major podcast platforms. Directly preceding the MCU Trivia episode coming up on February 2, join the conversation which asks, “Should the Eternals have stopped Thanos?” and “What ever happened to Thor’s quest for the Infinity Stones after his big vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron?” It’s a fun debate which includes details about the canon, quotes from filmmakers, theories from fans and hosts, and more.

The Phase Zero podcast recently capped off an exciting freshman year in 2021. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021! With the 2022 preview episode available now, next week’s Episode 2 of Season for ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast will see the hosts having to rank each title in terms of their hype and anticipation!

Phase Zero has featured live interviews with several members of the Marvel Studios family. WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Loki director Kate Herron, Marvel Studios head of visual development Andy Park, Thanos and Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin, The Visions comic writer Tom King, What If…?‘s creative team of A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews, Eternals producer Nate Moore, Avengers: Endgame cameo-maker (and ESPN’s fantasy football expert) Matthew Berry, Hawkeye‘s Tracksuit Mafia actors Carlos Navarro, Aleks Paunovic, and Piotr Adamczyk, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton joined the show live. Extended pre-recorded interviews with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis were also featured!

Other celebrity guests included NFL Pro Bowler and Pittsburgh Steelers player Cam Heyward, TikTok star Supes, Flora & Ulysses director Lena Khan, and NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano. The show is hosted and produced by Brandon Davis, with regular co-hosts Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

