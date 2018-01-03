‘Phoenix Rising’ #2 Teases More Resurrected X-Men

By the end of the first issue of Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey, most fans (and the X-Men) probably realize that something strange is going on. And the weirdness continues well into this week’s Issue #2, by Matthew Rosenberg, Carlos Pacheco, Rafael Fonteriz, Rachelle Rosenberg, Travis Lanham.

The comic doesn’t deal with last issue’s cliffhanger, in which a seemingly resurrected Scott Summers appears at the seemingly amnesiac Jean Grey’s door with flowers. (However, she does cling to an empty side of the bed in her sleep, where her former husband could have been.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead, it shows the resurrected redhead interact with more of her familiar townfolk. When leaving for work, she happens to run into her neighbor Jamie, who is busy running the lawn. As if her mention of him being “in 10 places at once” isn’t enough, the last panel shows that she’s dealing with the supposed-to-be dead Jamie Madrox, AKA the Multiple Man.

At the diner where she works as a server, she places an order for another weird version of Magneto to the cook named, named John. Given how the town is populated with deceased X-Men characters, this one seems to be John Proudstar, AKA Thunderbird.

Thunderbird famously died in the All New, All Different X-Men’s first appearance in Giant Size X-Men #1, though he’s managed to make temporary returns throughout the years. The character is currently appearing in the FOX TV series The Gifted.

While speaking with Annie about her problems, her friend encourages Jean to go see Dr. MacTaggert. Moira MacTaggert was a geneticist and the mother of the X-villain Proteus (who also returned in a comic today), though she was killed by Mystique in a comic run in the early 2000s.

Of course these are not the only villains who appeared in the series so far; the first issue had appearances from Banshee and Cyclops in the town. It’s clear that there’s something going on with the Phoenix Force and Jean Grey, but we know she’ll be back for good by the time the event ends.

The question is, what about these other deceased X-Men?

Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey #2 is now available.