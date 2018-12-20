‘Power Rangers’ Star Ludi Lin Wants To Play Shang-Chi

As Marvel Studios gets closer to a post-Avengers: Endgame world, more information about the studios’ upcoming Phase 4 slate has started to surface online. The latest word is that the House of Mouse had started to develop a movie featuring the Master of Kung Fu himself, Shang-Chi.

According to new reports, Aquaman star Ludi Lin is an actor who wouldn’t think twice about taking the role. Speaking with ScreenRant on the Aquaman press tour, Lin says it’s “definitely something” he wants to do.

“It’s definitely something I want to do,” Lin mentioned. “To do an Asian-centric superhero. To tell that story. I mean ideally, I’d like to design my own superhero, make my own creation. But I think the Marvel world is pretty incredible as well.”

Lin went on the mention that a big part of him wanting a role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to do with former Marvel boss Stan Lee. Lin attributes the late great creator with the creation of the superhero genre as we know it.

“Especially in honor of Stan Lee, the person who created this entire, I mean like an entire universe,” he continued. “You know what I mean? It’s pretty incredible. And I think it would be great because it would take another big step towards representation.”

Playing the Atlantean Murk in Aquaman out this week, Lin’s breakout role came in Lionsgate’s Power Rangers reboot that debuted last year. The Dean Israelite-helmed film ended up flopping at the box office, making just $142 million against a budget of $105m. Needless to say, the franchise probably won’t pan out, giving Lin more time to focus on other properties.

Outside of acting, Lin is well-versed in several martial arts. Immediately following high school, the actor studied Muay Thai and Jiu-Jitsu.

Marvel Studios has reportedly tapped David Callaham to pen the Shang-Chi script. Most recently, Callaham wrote the script for Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 from Warner Brothers.

