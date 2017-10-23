How ‘The Punisher’ Will Be Different From His ‘Daredevil’ Appearance

Fans already got their first taste of The Punisher when the character debuted in the second season of Daredevil, but expect to see a different side to Frank Castle when his own series debuts on Netflix.

Castle was portrayed as one of the series’ villains when he came on the scene, executing criminals while Matt Murdock wanted the court system to doll out justice. Though the two found some even ground toward the end, Punisher was still treated more as a “misunderstood bad guy” than he was an “anti-hero.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You saw him in Daredevil, where he is pretty brutal and pretty dark,” said Bernthal in an interview with SFX Magazine. “But on that show he was always on a mission. You only got to see 25% of who he was, and it was the guy who was always killing. He was an antagonist, not the protagonist.”

The new series will continue along those same lines, though it will explore Frank’s history through flashbacks in order to humanize his plight a bit more than Daredevil did.

“We carry on in a way that fans of the character will be satisfied by, but we’re also showing the other 75% of the character, enriching him and making the human side more present,” Bernthal said.

Though the Punisher serves as the protagonist in his feature comics and movies, the character is never portrayed as a “good” guy. His extreme methods and violent campaigns are meant to make fans question his character. But that’s the point of his existence, to push people into an uncomfortable headspace where loss and loneliness drive one’s actions.

The Punisher will explore Frank’s time in the military before he returned home to his family, showing how his time in Iraq and Afghanistan affected him well before his wife and children were murdered.

With those scenes, viewers will learn more about his psyche and why he acts the way he does.

Hopefully it’s as effective as it sounds. We’ll find out when The Punisher debuts on Netflix later this year.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!