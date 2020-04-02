Quarantine Watch Party Adds Abby Ryder Fortson

On Tuesday night, ComicBook.com will play host to a Quarantine Watch Party with Marvel’s Ant-Man movie. The event will have a special guest on hand in the form of Ant-Man star David Dastmalchian, hosted throughout by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. Dastmalchian is not coming alone — he is being joined by little Cassie Lang herself, Abby Ryder Fortson! Dastmalchian and Fortson will be on Twitter using #QuarantineWatchParty and #AntMan throughout the movie, sharing insider info, fun facts, and other content from behind-the-scenes!

How does it work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses “play” on their copy of Ant-Man, be it a 4K or blu-ray disc, a digital download, or stream from Disney+. From there, those attending the Party follow and use #QuarantineWatchParty on Instagram and Twitter to stay involved with the conversation throughout the movie. The best tweets will get featured in ComicBook.com’s official recap of the event!

Dastmalchian is known well amongst Marvel fans, having portrayed Kurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with both this film and its sequel. He is also remembered well for an appearance in The Dark Knight as one of Heath Ledger’s Joker’s allies, along with teaming up with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn to appear in The Belko Experiment. Outside of film, Dastmalchian has been hard at work on his Count Crowley comic, a title which has gotten high praise in official reviews from ComicBook.com.

Fortson portrayed Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter, in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp. It is unclear whether she will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a considerable time jump aged the character up in Avengers: Endgame. Fortson is also known well for her roles in Tales from the Loop, Rated, and A Dog’s Journey.

The Quarantine Watch Party offers plenty of reasons to stay home, be safe, and have fun together! The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler. There will be more Quarantine Watch Party events throughout the week with additional guests and fun news, so be sure to follow Davis for the latest! This adds to the growing list of Quarantine Watch Party events which have already included Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan and cast members Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, Bloodshot director Dave Wilson and star Sam Heughan, and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld — all as a result of the continued excitement and support on social media.

Ant-Man stars Dastmalchian with Paul Rudd, T.I., Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Abby Ryder Fortson and Michael Douglas. It is directed by Peyton Reed.

ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party for Ant-Man begins at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night!