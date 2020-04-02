Quarantine Watch Party Fam is Hyped For Ant-Man

On Tuesday night, ComicBook.com is hosting a Quarantine Watch Party for Marvel’s Ant-Man movie from 2015. The event will have a special guests on hand in the form of Ant-Man stars David Dastmalchian and Abby Ryder Fortson, hosted throughout by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. In the Marvel movie, Dastmalchian portrays Scott Lang’s right-hand tech-man Kurt and Fortson plays Scott Lang’s young daughter Cassie Lang. Dastmalchian and Fortson will be on Twitter using #QuarantineWatchParty and #AntMan throughout the movie, sharing insider info, fun facts, and other content from behind-the-scenes!

How does it work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses “play” on their copy of Ant-Man, be it a 4K or blu-ray disc, a digital download, or stream from Disney+. From there, those attending the Party follow and use #QuarantineWatchParty on Instagram and Twitter to stay involved with the conversation throughout the movie. The best tweets will get featured in ComicBook.com’s official recap of the event!

Naturally, fans who have participated in previous Quarantine Watch Party events and those who will be joining for the first time are all very excited for Tuesday night.

The Guests

David Dastmalchian Joins Ant-Man Quarantine Watch Party https://t.co/J77oZKoQWv via @ComicBook — David Dastmalchian (@Dastmalchian) March 30, 2020

Be sure to follow Dastmalchian and Fortson ahead of the Quarantine Watch Party to catch their fun commentary! The movie and tweeting begins at 9pm ET on the dot!

Propped Up

Twitter user loony moony, a regular attendee of the Quarantine Watch Party events, has his Ant-Man props and hard copy of the movie ready to go.

Cookies

Today is a good day: going back to work and finding out I can order Girl Scout cookies online 🥰 AND there’s a #QuarantineWatchParty tonight! https://t.co/cGji5ab3Hl — Jayma (@jaymazing_91) March 31, 2020

It’s double the excitement for Jayma when you can support your local Girl Scouts and have all their delicious cookies with online ordering — and watch Ant-Man with Dastmalchian and Fortson in the same day!

Have Fun

Have a great time tomorrow night David! 😊🥰😄🖤🙌🏻👏 #AntMan #QuarantineWatchParty — Sothia Chhoeum (@sothiachhoeum2) March 31, 2020

Fans are sending their well wishes ahead of the event, as the Quarantine Watch Party has a simple purpose. We are all at home staying safe. While social distancing and self-isolation is being practiced, Quarantine Watch Party and the special guests give fans something to look forward to and a way to interact online and still feel connected!

New Friends

Get ready for an amazing 100th viewing!!

The awesomeness that is the #QuarantineWatchParty cannot be understated. 🥳🐜 pic.twitter.com/QckbECIk1z — Lauren Winsor Stenmoe ✍️ (@momoxmochi) March 30, 2020

Some newbies to Quarantine Watch Party are getting ready to enjoy one of their favorite movies, surrounded by new friends!