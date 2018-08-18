Quentin Tarantino Casts ‘Inhumans’ Star as Bruce Lee

Moving right along from the now-cancelled Marvel’s Inhumans, actor Mike Moh now has his next role, and it’s a big one. The actor and martial arts maestro is set to play Bruce Lee in Quentin Taratino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Although Moh had been previously attached to the movie as long as a month ago, the exact role was unknown until The Wrap reported on it earlier this week.

Prior to this role, Moh was best known for his role as Triton on ABC’s Inhumans. The show — which was produced in part by IMAX — was widely panned by critics and fans alike, leading to it’s cancellation after just eight episodes.

Although the show is cancelled, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb is still holding out hope to see the characters pop up in other Marvel properties such as ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.

“Hope so,” Loeb recently said in an AMA on Reddit. “We love these characters and the actors are the best!”

Production on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is well underway, leading us to some set photos of Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in their respective roles for the movie.

“It takes place at the height of the counterculture explosion,” Tarantino said of the film at Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation in April. “It takes place at the time of the hippie revolution, and it takes place at the height of new Hollywood.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood isn’t a new deal for Tarantino. In fact, he’s been writing the film for the past five years.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that doesn’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for release on July 26, 2019.