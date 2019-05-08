Mr. Fantastic Now Looks Like John Krasinski in Marvel Comics

It’s always interesting to observe th interplay between Marvel Comics and Marvel movies. Since the 2000s, when Marvel movies have become big business at the box office, we’ve seen more and more of the narratives and character designs from the films being imported onto the comic book page.

The latest case in point is Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), who has recently gotten an artistic makeover. If you open the pages of Marvel’s War of the Realms #3 you will see that Reed Richards now looks just like The Office and A Quiet Place star, John Krasinski!

Is it just me, or is Marvel trying to make Mr. Fantastic in War of the Realms look like @johnkrasinski in response to fan casting? pic.twitter.com/jKcsAwLWKL — Dani DeVito (@CeeFright) May 3, 2019

Artist Russell Dauterman has created this rendition of Reed Richards. His face is noticeably rounder than the usual angular depictions of Reed Richards in Marvel Comics – but what really seals the deal is the nose. Krasinski’s nose has had an infamous path through Hollywood and the MCU – to this day, a lot of fans wonder if it wasn’t one of the big factors in knocking him out of late-stage considerations to play Captain America, back in the day.

At the end of the day though, it seems like fans want redemption in the form of Krasinski playing Mr. Fantastic:

https://t.co/qidAC27AKB please!! Jim Halpert for Mr.Fantastic!! — Harold Belino (@haroldbelino) May 8, 2019

With the MCU now becoming a full-on multiverse, the Fantastic Four and Reed Richard’s arrival (thanks to the Disney-Fox deal) seems as inevitable as Thanos.

Here’s the larger story synopsis for Marvel’s War of the Realms #3, which is now on store shelves:

“RECLAIM THE REALMS! North America freezes into New Jotunheim. Europe becomes New Svartalfheim. Asia goes up in flames as the new domain of Queen Sindr and her fire goblins. Ulik the Troll lays claim to Australia while Amora the Enchantress raises an army of the dead in South America. Africa falls to the Angels of Heven while Roxxon Oil drops its stakes in Antarctica. Midgard now belongs to Malekith and his allies! The Avengers’ last hope lies in a series of suicide missions across the realms, starting with the rescue of Thor—last seen surrounded by an army of Frost Giants in Jotunheim.”

