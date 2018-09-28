‘Avengers’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Wishes Gwyneth Paltrow a Happy Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 46th birthday today, and one of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars celebrated in an adorable way.

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, recently shared a photo of himself and Paltrow together on set. In the caption, Downey jokes that Paltrow deserves “more than 12 percent of the credit”, a reference to one of Tony and Pepper’s interactions in The Avengers.

Happy birthday to the one who deserves far more than 12% of the credit @GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/ihIrYbXzm0 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 27, 2018

There’s no telling exactly what will happen with Tony and Pepper, especially considering the cataclysmic events of Avengers: Infinity War. If Paltrow’s comments are any indication, it sounds like the onscreen couple could be headed for a major step in next year’s Avengers 4.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow revealed in an interview earlier this year. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

“Downey is such a remarkable performer, and we really love him as a performer and what he’s done with the character.” co-director Anthony Russo echoed in a previous interview. “The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character. His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick.”

“The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now.” Russo continued. “Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.