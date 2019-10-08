Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Got Into a Verbal Altercation Before Appearing on Howard Stern Show

When Robert Downey Jr. isn’t fighting aliens on the silver screen, he’s apparently getting into fights in Hollywood green rooms — kind of. Before his appearance on The Howard Stern Show Monday morning, the Marvel star apparently got into a verbal argument with one of the show’s executives. As it turns out, it was big enough of a problem for Downey, he made sure to bring it up on air with Stern.

“I was just standing out there…standing in front of the TV screen when this little nebbish big wig says ‘out of the way,’” Downey told Stern. According to the actor, the executive asked Downey “who the f***” he was. On air, Downey joked with Stern he was “going to have to light” the guy up after the verbal spat. Stern jokingly replied the actor could have killed someone in the greenroom.

Stern was on air most of the day helping Sirius/XM launch its new Los Angeles-based studios. Perhaps Downey is a bit frustrated he wasn’t included on Disney’s “For Your Consideration” push for Avengers: Endgame Oscars consideration. a petition has since been launched lobbying the House of Mouse to include the actor on any further promotion.

“We, the undersigned, were so moved by Mr. Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame that we believe he is unquestionably deserving of the Academy’s Award for Best Actor. The creative choices he made and immense depth of emotional energy he infused in Tony Stark forged an unforgettable experience for the viewers,” the petition reads.

Though the actor’s time is presumably done in the MCU, considering the events of Endgame, some recent reports have suggested he’ll appear in Black Widow in some form.

Upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

