8 Years Later, Avengers Star Reveals Controversial MCU Scene Is One of Its Most Important

The MCU, for all its hype, love, and adoration, is no stranger to controversy. Fans were quick to deride Iron Man 3 and its big twist of The Mandarin (which has resulted in one of the best recurring MCU characters), and similarly got frustrated when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness failed to be the cameo-bonanza many believed it would be. Sometimes, though, Marvel fans have grafted not onto an entire film or even a story thread, but just one specific scene, even a moment from a scene, which has caused outrage and become meme-fodder for years, as Chris Pratt himself knows well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though he’d already starred as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in two Marvel movies to that point, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War put a spin on Chris Pratt’s hero in a way that still has Marvel fans salty. As you may recall, near the finale of the film, a trap is set for Thanos on the moon of Titan, and though it appears to be going perfectly at first, Quill messes it all up after learning that Thanos has killed Gamora. It’s a scene that Marvel fans have grasped onto as being why they dislike Quill, as his actions doomed half of all life in the universe. Chris Pratt, however, has a different read on it.

Chris Pratt Reflects on Star-Lord’s Controversial Infinity War Scene

Speaking with Out of Order, Pratt reflected on the sequence from Avengers: Infinity War, not only how he felt about it at the time but how it created a response from Marvel fans, and has even shaped what’s to come from the character. The actor admitted that he sees the scene much differently not than how he did at the time, largely because while filming his scenes for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it was much different than his experience of making the Guardians of the Galaxy films, in part because it was so short, and in part because he didn’t have James Gunn beside him.

“I was definitely here in support of the cast of the Avengers,” Pratt said, noting he only filmed for twenty days across both Avengers movies. “I love the Russos, I worked closely with the Russos, they’re really great in allowing us to collaborate and contribute in terms of helping with the writing and shaping the characters…James Gunn was not directing this. This is the first time I’d played the character without it being James directing me… It was noticeable.”

Pratt noted that people “eviscerate” Quill because of what happened in the scene, and his choice to let his personal grudge with Thanos put the entire trap into jeopardy.

“What’s wild about this scene is people eviscerate Quill because of his like his responsibility for essentially getting Iron Man killed for that moment,” Pratt said. “That human moment where, like, people hate this character for a while, and I really felt that. People like on the street would be like, ‘Why’d you do it, man?’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t do anything!’ Also, if I hadn’t, the movie, which is two movies, would be 30 minutes long. ‘We got him!’ That’s not a movie. You know what I mean?”

Pratt then added, “So looking at it now, I kind of feel the weight of and the ramifications of what happened to the character of Quill because of that. I’m still happy that it happened, but I didn’t understand that it would be iconic. I don’t think anyone (did).”

To his credit, Pratt is right, that moment was a big one for Peter Quill’s future as it fully factored into his arc in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and coming to accept that the Gamora he loved was gone, and the one in that sequel was a different person. Furthermore, there’s still more story left to tell, as Marvel has already teased the return of the Legendary Star-Lord in the MCU in some way down the line.