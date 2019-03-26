Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, & Brie Larson To Visit Korea For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Promotion

Marvel Studios is starting its big rollout for Avengers: Endgame, though to be fair it’s not like the movie needs additional hype. That said, Marvel isn’t going to take any chances, so expect to see the movie’s impressive cast pop up all around the world over the next month or so. One upcoming stop on that worldwide tour will be South Korea, where Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be taking part in an Asian press junket from April 14th to the 15th (via Korea Herald).

The junket will take place in Seoul, and will house journalists from 11 different Asian countries. While Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner have not visited Seoul for this press tour in previous years, this will actually be Downey Jr.’s fourth-time visiting, starting back during the Avengers: Age of Ultron tour.

Larson just joined the MCU with her debut earlier this month in Captain Marvel, and Renner hasn’t been as big a fixture in the Marvel films since Age of Ultron aside from Captain America: Civil War. All that’s out the window for Endgame, which has everyone left in the MCU on deck, including Hawkeye. These days he seems to be going by Ronin, and it takes Widow tracking him down to bring him back in the fold.

You can check out a new banner for the event above.

You can find the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

