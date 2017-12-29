Robert Downey Jr.’s Son Has an Adorable Connection to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Avengers star Robert Downey Jr., who plays super-genius Tony Stark-slash-Iron Man, says his five-year-old son Exton Elias watches Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s opening sequence on a loop.

“Now I get to tell him that I know those guys,” Downey told USA Today. “Maybe I can even introduce him to a raccoon one day, if he’s lucky.”

The colorful opening of Vol. 2 sees the Guardians battling the Abilisk — a multi-dimensional tentacled creature that resembled a giant sea money — as Baby Groot dances nonchalantly to Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky.”

Downey’s Iron Man and the Avengers will crossover for the first time with the Guardians of the Galaxy in May’s Avengers: Infinity War, uniting Earth’s mightiest heroes and the cosmic-side of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Guardians — Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — can be spotted in the Infinity War trailer picking up Tony’s Avenger colleague Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in space, while science bros Tony and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) encounter sorcerers Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) in New York.

Bautista has promised “a lot of good interaction” between the super-literal Drax and smart mouth Tony in Infinity War, saying the characters have “immediate” chemistry once they first meet.

Downey’s co-star Ruffalo revealed the Hulk will become friends with Rocket Raccoon, leading to a “very funny” relationship between the not-so-jolly green giant and the pieced-together trash panda.

Downey’s most recent comments suggest another possible confrontation between Iron Man and former friend and ally Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) come Infinity War, adding to the unfinished business left between the pair by the end of Captain America: Civil War.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.