Rumored New ‘Avengers 4’ Leaked White Suits Are Bogus

Fans recently got a look at some new Avengers suits thanks to some Avengers 4 promotional art, but it turns out the art and those white, red, and black suits are fake.

ComicBook.com has confirmed that the images of Avengers 4 stars in rumored white quantum realm suits that have been spreading rapidly on social media and websites are fake. The images feature Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Rocket Raccoon, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Nebula, and Hulk in matching uniforms, which some have theorized is designed specifically for the Quantum Realm.

This theory had some backup from another recent leak that showed Thor and Rocket Raccoon in new armor, but you can spot some differences between them that don’t line up, especially in the leak’s glimpse at Thor. Also, this new batch of promotional art looks a bit off, especially in regards to the head and body proportions. Now, that’s not to say every photoshop job on promotional art is flawless by any means, but there’s just something about these that doesn’t look quite right.

Kind of a shame though, since the color scheme of the suits actually looks pretty slick. The team will probably be getting more unifying armor at some point in the film, and we can’t wait to see what that looks like. Unfortunately, it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

As for the Quantum Realm, Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige teased in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Hardcover just how much that opens up the universe going forward.

“At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time,” Feige said. We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that. But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.