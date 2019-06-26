All the Rumored Marvel Studios Movies in the Works

Once Spider-Man: Far From Home enters theaters next week, fans won’t officially know which Marvel Studios film comes next for the first time in a decade. With the Spider-Man sequel set to serve as the official end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s “Infinity Saga,” the slate is wide open for the studio to do whatever storytelling they see fit.

Because of the uncertainty of what comes next, several various reports and scoops have surfaced over the past few months suggesting movies of all shapes and sizes. While there are some projects that have been confirmed by the studio — say sequels to both Black Panther and Doctor Strange — there are other reports that have suggested the Kevin Feige and company could be developing movies like Young Avengers or Dark Avengers.

Black Panther 2

Status: Confirmed

In addition to Coogler teasing his plans for the sequel, Black Panther 2 is something that’s been reported by THR as in active development.

“Sources say the plan at this stage is for Coogler to write next year with an eye to start production in either late 2019 or early 2020. Marvel and parent company Disney, however, have not made any official announcements about Marvel’s slate of movies beyond the release of the next Avengers movie in May 2019 and a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in July — and plans could shift.”

Doctor Strange 2

Status: Confirmed

Kevin Feige himself has confirmed another Strange movie is definitely something the studio will do. Reports have suggested Scott Derrickson has signed on to return for his second Strange film.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Status: Confirmed

The saga of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues! The movie has been in the news a lot over the past year after James Gunn was fired and then subsequently rehired to direct the film but at no point was the movie ever cancelled. Gunn and Feige have both said this family is happening for sure.

Black Widow

Status: Filming, but not confirmed by studio

Black Widow is currently in principal photography, shooting in Budapest as of this past weekend. In typical Marvel Studios fashion, however, the movie hasn’t been officially announced by the studio.

The Eternals

Status: In pre-production, but not confirmed by studio

Another movie not confirmed by the studio is The Eternals, the Chloe Zhao-helmed cosmic adventure. Along with Black Widow, this will likely be the other film released from the production house next year, as it’s scheduled to officially kick off filming in the coming weeks.

Shang-Chi

Status: In pre-production, but not confirmed by the studio.

Shang-Chi is pretty much in the same exact boat as The Eternals. Enough evidence has surfaced that suggests Shang-Chi is a definite go, as the film has already moved into pre-production and will likely start filming yet this year.

Captain Marvel 2

Status: Likely

Captain Marvel absolutely crushed it at the box office and though a sequel hasn’t so much been hinted at just quite yet, it’s very likely, if not inevitable.

Nova

Status: Likely

There’s been no character as anticipated as Nova for a live-action movie, and many scoopers have suggested a feature film starring the Human Rocket is in development. Adam McKay even previously mentioned that he was under the assumption Marvel had been in the midst of developing a Nova movie.

Ant-Man 3

Status: Rumored

The Ant-Man franchise is in a bit of a peculiar bind. Unlike Black Panther 2 or Doctor Strange 2, there’s been radio silence in regards to a follow-up to Ant-Man and the Wasp. Franchise helmer Peyton Reed has said himself that he’d love to do a Fantastic Four franchise, so that could certainly impact the future of both Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

Thor 4

Status: Rumored

Luckily for fans of Asgard, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was one of the few original Avengers to still have a story to be told after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While Hemsworth seems to be down to return as the God of Thunder, Tessa Thompson previously let it slip that she had heard Taika Waititi has already pitched a fourth Thor to the studio. Should it get the flick, it’d be the first Marvel Studios franchise to receive a fourth solo film.

New Avengers, Young Avengers, and Dark Avengers

Status: Rumored

When it comes to this batch of movies, there’s really been nothing to suggest Marvel Studios is seriously considering developing the properties with exception of the word of several fan-site scoopers.