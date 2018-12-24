Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Star Ryan Sands Wants To Crossover With ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Or ‘Agents Of SHIELD’

The bread and butter, for lack of a better term, of a shared entertainment universe is the fact that there’s always the possibility for the properties to crossover and appear in other shows. In the case of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there has been increasing talk of a handful of television shows making the crossover.

In a recent AMA on Reddit, Runaways star Ryan Sands doubled down on the crossover talk, mentioning that he’d like to appear in two other MCU shows if possible.

“I think Cloak and Dagger is a perfect fit,” Sands mentioned on Reddit. “But I’d love to see us cross over with Agents of SHIELD, too.”

Sands isn’t the first star of a Marvel television show to mention wanting a crossover. Cloak & Dagger star Olivia Holt had previously mentioned she’d love to star in a crossover with the cast of Runaways.

“We hope so,” Holt said. “I feel like if there is going to be a crossover it will be with the Runaways, just because it makes sense. We also just like them as a cast.”

“I think it would just make a lot of sense, and I think they also crossover in the comics as well,” she continued. “So hopefully there will be an opportunity there somewhere. But yeah, we’ll see.”

It seems as if crews behind the scenes are also on board with a television crossover of sorts. Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb previously mentioned to ComicBook.com that while Runaways is a standalone show of its own, there’s an organic way it could cross over with Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger.

“What we like what Josh [Schwartz] and Steph [Savage] is that this [Runaways] is a show that can stay on its own,” Loeb said.

“It can reference the rest of the world, but it’s true to teenagers — they’re not interested in what Tony Stark is doing this week or what Matt Murdock is doing this week but they might be interested in a couple of kids who live down in New Orleans and what’s going on there.”

Though Agents of SHIELD has featured some of the stars of the Marvel Studios’ part of the universe — like Jaimie Alexanders’ Lady Sif and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury — it has yet to crossover another television show, especially in the sense that Netflix’s Defenders universe has.

What do you think Runaways fans? Would you like to see the show crossover with SHIELD or Cloak & Dagger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The second season of Runaways is now streaming on Hulu. Agents of SHIELD season six recently wrapped production while the sophomore outing of Cloak & Dagger is filming now. Both of the latter shows are slated to debut next year.