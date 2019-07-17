Russo Brothers Drop Avengers: Endgame Teaser for Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2007, fans in Hall H witnessed footage of Iron Man, building massive amounts of anticipation for the first entry into the official Marvel Cinematic Universe. In subsequent years, the Marvel Studios presentations at Comic-Con have been the thing of legend, featuring not only exciting footage from upcoming films but also appearances from the MCU’s cast. Marvel Studios might not be hosting an official panel at this year’s event, but Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be hosting a panel, leading to speculation about what the pair could reveal. Over on Twitter, the pair shared a teaser featuring audio clips and music from Endgame.

The panel, dubbed “A Conversation With the Russo Brothers,” is set to explore the filmmakers’ impressive careers. The panel description reads, “For the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of an unprecedented four-film, seven-year journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has included some of the most iconic experiences in modern cinema. Come hear directors Joe and Anthony Russo reflect on Endgame and their epic road to it as they segue into life beyond Marvel with their new company, AGBO, which happens to include an exciting array of new and old creative friends. With their independent film studio, AGBO, the Russo Brothers aim to nurture talent and create best in class content while keeping creative control fully in the hands of the artists. This discussion will be moderated by Collider‘s Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub.”

The panel will be taking place Friday, July 19th at 11:00 a.m. PT.

The Russo Brothers made a name for themselves directing sitcoms like Community and Arrested Development, with Captain America: The Winter Soldier marking their debut into the MCU. Their accomplishments with that film scored them the gig of directing Captain America: Civil War, ultimately earning them the opportunity to direct two Avengers films that served as the culmination of the MCU.

The uncertainty the MCU’s future has sparked speculation that the Russos could reveal details about their return to the franchise, though they confirmed earlier this year that they currently have no plans to direct another MCU film.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Joe told ComicBook.com. “We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [DeEsposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Trin [Tranh], who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But, you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be, we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

Stay tuned for details on the Russo Brothers’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

