The Russo Bros Thank Marvel Fans for Helping Avengers: Endgame Beat Avatar

It seems the deed has been done, Marvel fans. It may have taken a re-release to get there, but Avengers: Endgame has beaten the top box office record. At last, the latest Avengers title managed to overcome Avatar at the global box office to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. So, as you can expect, the film’s two directors have something to say.

After all, the Russo Brothers are feeling real thankful, and they are ready to talk all about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, fans found out the big box office bomb at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel Studios took to Hall H with Kevin Feige at the helm, and he let the world know Avengers: Endgame overcame the big record. Now, the Russo Brothers are talking about the achievement, and they had one thing in mind to do… and that is thank the fans.

To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you…https://t.co/MRKEKaKvVW — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 21, 2019

“To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the Russo Brothers shared on Twitter.

As for Feige, the head of Marvel Studios doubled down on that sentiment. “Thanks to you [fans], Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time,” the producer praised.

For those curious about the record, Deadline let the report loose earlier today. Currently, there is a $500,000 gap between the global sales for Avengers: Endgame and Avatar. However, the Marvel Studios blockbuster is prepared to overcome the total by tomorrow. This means Avengers: Endgame is just a breath away from crossing the massive $2.7897 billion mark which Avatar set less than a decade ago. This comes less than a month after Avengers: Endgame was $16 million away from the box office record, so it is clear to see how fans helped push the MCU behemoth past this milestone.

So, are you glad to know the MCU blockbuster pulled ahead of Avatar? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!