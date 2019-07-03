Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Takes the Bottle Cap Challenge But It Doesn’t Go Well

For whatever reason, the “Bottle Cap Challenge” has been taking social media by storm this week. Actors, athletes, stunt coordinators, and fans have all been posting videos on Instagram and Twitter, attempting to unscrew a cap from a bottle with just a kick. For some, like Jason Statham, it’s gone pretty well. For others, like Donnie Yen, it’s gone even better. However, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds isn’t having nearly as much success with his version of the challenge.

On Wednesday afternoon, Reynolds posted a video of his Bottle Cap Challenge, using a bottle of Aviation Gin. This isn’t surprising, considering Reynolds owns the company. The video starts with the bottle taking a journey through several different landscapes as soft music plays in the background. Eventually, the bottle makes its way to Reynolds, who isn’t quite as peaceful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In all honesty, Reynolds doesn’t even get close. He pretty much just kicks the bottle as hard as he can, sending it flying across the room. He quickly turns around and runs through the door behind him.

Reynolds has been really ramping up the advertising for Aviation as of late. Late last month, he wrote a hilarious review of the gin from a fake costumer and shared it to Twitter.

“What did I hate about it? I wish they’d provide some kind of warning about how much you’re supposed to have. I had a lot… and after a while I felt really great. Eventually, that bubbly and illusory sense of well-being turned into a bit of a blur,” Reynolds, as Nightengale, wrote. “When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes!” Reynolds continued. “I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I’ve always been sensitive to light) but also because I don’t live in Seattle. I live in Coral Gables, Florida. Also, it’s important to note, until that morning, I’d never met anyone named Linda.”

How do you think Ryan Reynolds did in his Bottle Cap Challenge?