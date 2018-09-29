Ryan Reynolds Confirms TJ Miller Will Not Return for X-Force

Actor TJ Miller, whose reputation had already been rocked by sexual assault claims before he was arrested for calling in a bomb threat, will not appear in Fox’s upcoming X-Force superhero team-up film according to star Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool.

There is no way to know whether Miller, who plays Weasel in the Deadpool films, would have made his way into X-Force at all given the scope of a superhero team-up film and the fact that supporting characters from solo movies are routinely left out of such projects.

During an interview with the New York Times, Reynolds declined to comment on the various allegations being leveled against his co-star, but did confirm that Miller was not involved in X-Force, Reynolds’s next planned Deadpool appearance following this month’s Deadpool 2.

If Weasel is not part of the X-Force films, it is possible Miller’s time as the character could be done; Reynolds has said that he is uncertain whether a Deadpool 3 is in the cards.

After Miller’s sexual assault charges went public, fans wondered whether he would remain a major character in Deadpool 2, with some suggesting that he could be replaced, and the replacement commented upon, both because of Deadpool’s genre-savvy nature and as a send-up of the way Christopher Plummer was called into to replace Kevin Spacey following Spacey’s similar allegations.

Deadpool 2 was originally said to feature a larger role for Weasel than the first film, although that could have been changed in editing. When asked back in January whether Miller might be replaced in the film, executive producer Lauren Shuler Donner cast significant doubt on the prospect.

“We’re in the final editing. I don’t think so,” she said at the time.

Other than Deadpool, producers are apparently still deciding what superheroes will appear in the X-Force movie. This comes at a time where things seem a little uncertain across the board with Fox’s Marvel properties: New Mutants and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are reportedly undergoing significant reshoots, and likely mark the final Marvel films produced before Fox is folded into Disney.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters in February 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters August 2019.