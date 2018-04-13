‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Weighs in on Hugh Jackman’s 22 Year Marriage

The ongoing Trollmance between Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman continues! In this latest friendly salvo between the two X-Men movies stars, Reynolds is throwing shade at Jackman, over a recent post celebrating the actor’s decades-long marriage to wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Take a look:

I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong. https://t.co/gxXSdACQ1X — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2018



As stated, this mock-trolling exchange between the two actors (or “Trollmance” as I’ve personally labeled it) is an ongoing part of the X-Men movie experience. It goes as far back as when the pair starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine together as Wade Wilson and Wolverine (respectively) – but it really kicked into gear when Reynolds trolled Jackman’s Wolverine hard in the first Deadpool movie, and the marketing leading up to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since then, Jackman and Reynolds have brought their little tit-for-tat conversation onto the platform of social media, picking key moments to jab another for the amusement of fans everywhere. One of the biggest highlights came in 2016, when Reynolds actually crashed one of Jackman’s movie junkets to force the Australian actor into a hilariously awkward interview (check that out HERE). Another fun moment was Jackman posting an equally hilarious “tribute video” to Reynolds, which also had the fandom LOL’ing.

In reality, Jackman and Reynolds maintain the fort of genuine friendship that keeps their Trollmance on the right side of fun. There have been just as many great photos of the pair hanging out together as there have been gags, and its a bromance that tickles fans’ fancy, both in terms of loving the actors, and seing Wolverine and Deadpool kick it. As two of the most handsome and charismatic leading men in Hollywood, it might’ve been easy for egos to clash and keep the bond from forming, but instead, the two have class acts for Fox’s X-Men franchise, both on and off camera.

We’ll next see Reynolds starring in Deadpool 2 this summer, before likely progressing into a full-on X-Force team movie, thereafter. Jackman ended his run as Wolverine on a successful note, with Logan earning both critical acclaim and a box office of $619M worldwide. Fans have been looking for ways for Jackman to make some kind of appearance in future X-Men movies – if there’s a venue for it to happen, a Deadpool movie seems like the likely place for a comedic franchise.

X-Men movies continue with Deadpool 2 in theaters on May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14th, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2nd, 2019.