Chris Evans Was Sold by Ryan Reynolds' New Marketing Campaign

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major shift in our new normal, and advertising campaigns have gotten creative as a result of it. In between the advertisements highlighting "unprecedented times" and promising that they're "here for you", Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile company has made a pretty unique play. Over the weekend, Reynolds took to Twitter to share Mint's attempt at a first TV commercial, which he claims was barely able to film before the coronavirus shutdowns. The ad sees the Deadpool star deciding to use PowerPoint slides on his computer instead, resulting in some hilarious, self-aware humor -- which apparently caught the attention of fellow Marvel star Chris Evans. On Monday, Evans quote-tweeted Reynolds' ad, asking how the actor is "able to single-handedly jiu-jitsu any circumstance into a perfect marketing campaign". He then revealed that he's going to switch his phone plan over to Mint.

How is he able to single-handedly jiu-jitsu any circumstance into a perfect marketing campaign?? I’m gonna go switch my plan while I try to figure this out. https://t.co/4ngnBQ7V6y — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

This isn't the first time that Evans, who previously played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has praised Reynolds' unique advertising for Mint Mobile. When the company decided to take out a full-page ad in the New York Times instead of buying a Super Bowl commercial - and use the remaining money to provide new subscribers with a three-month trial - Evans argued that Reynolds is "killing it" with his marketing prowess.

Reynolds' Mint Mobile campaign is just the latest bit of headline-worthy marketing that Reynolds has helped create, after his Aviation Gin company poked fun at the infamous "Peloton wife" commercial late last year. The initial ad followed a woman (played by Monica Ruiz) unintentionally being traumatized by her own dedication to the Peloton lifestyle after getting the exercise bike from her husband as a Christmas gift. Just days later, Ruiz loosely reprised her role in an Aviation Gin ad, in which her girlfriends offer her solace - and booze - to help with the pain.

“As an actor, I can certainly relate to creating a piece of content or being part of something that’s not well received, and how alienating that can feel,” Reynolds said of the advertisement in a New York Times interview. “We had immense respect for any reservations she might have had. We don’t want to make the situation any worse for her.”

