Ryan Reynolds Reveals Original ‘Deadpool 2’ Plot Idea

Deadpool 2 focused on the time-traveling Cable and a new struggling mutant named Firefist, but Ryan Reynolds revealed the first version of the story to Jimmy Fallon.

Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show and explained the first plot pitch for Deadpool 2 to Fallon. It didn’t include Cable, Domino or X-Force, but instead focused on another NBC property…The Voice.

“At the time my first pitch to the studio was not met very well,” Reynolds said. “I pitched them that Deadpool…this was for the sequel, that Deadpool would…the whole story of the movie would be Deadpool trying to steal the big red chair from The Voice…and they were like…’that’s just the dumbest thing ever.’”

That would have been a very different movie, though we kind of would like to see Deadpool take on the four Voice hosts in a musical throwdown.

The second story pitch went much better, but as Reynolds reveals, he played with the studio’s emotions a bit when it came to Brad Pitt’s involvement.

“The second one, it was great because it was always fun to pitch the studio because we have a whole sequence in the movie with this team. Deadpool builds this team, the X-Force, and the studio was like ‘Yes! Synergy! Avengers! Like that’s what we’re going to get out of this, it’s going to be great!’ And I’m like, ‘They’re all amazing and they’re super huge stars, it’s going to be awesome. Brad Pitt’s going to do it’, and they were like ‘Hold on, back up. Brad Pitt’s gonna do this?’” Reynolds explained.

“And I was like, ‘yeah, he’s playing one of the characters’. They’re like, ‘which character,’ and I was like, ‘he’s going to play Vanisher.’ They’re like ‘what’s Vanisher’s power’ and I was like ‘he doesn’t speak and he’s invisible’, and they were like ‘why is Brad Pitt playing him’, and I said ‘because you see him,’” he added.

Unfortunately, Reynolds would then reveal when you see him, which is for a few seconds before he dies. “They were like ‘when do you see him’ and I said ‘You see him for a quarter of a second when he’s electrocuted to death,’” Reynolds continued.

His appearance might have been short, but it was certainly memorable. You can watch the full video above.

Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut is on digital platforms now and hits Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 21.