‘Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Gives Rave Review of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Ryan Reynolds is late to the party on this one, but he has fallen head over heels over Thor: Ragnarok.

On Tuesday morning, the Deadpool star and producer took to Twitter to tell fans that he finally got around to seeing the latest Thor film. Just like the rest of us, Reynolds was smitten with the work of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and company.

“Late to the party on Thor: Ragnarok,” Reynolds wrote on the social media site. “I dislocated my face laughing. Taika Waititi is an international treasure. Protect his mind and body at all costs.”

It’s safe to say that anyone who saw Ragnarok, or indie darlings like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, agrees with the actor’s thoughts on Waititi. The man has a keen sense of humor that isn’t easily matched in Hollywood today. His unique brand of comedy brought new life into a Thor franchise that many fans deemed somewhat dull, getting people excited about the God of Thunder once again.

Now that Disney has made a move to to purchase 21st Century Fox, the studio that produces Deadpool, a film teaming up the talents of Reynolds and Waititi doesn’t seem all that unlikely. Plus, the two already have one pretty interesting film connection.

Young actor Julian Dennison starred in Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople, alongside Sam Neill. The highly-celebrated role turned into a major opportunity for Dennison, as it landed him a part alongside Reynolds in Deadpool 2.

The currently untitled Deadpool sequel is set to hit theaters on June 1.