Sad '90s Wolverine Meme Comic-Con Exclusive Figure Launches Today

For San Diego Comic-Con 2021 aka Comic-Con@Home, Mondo is set to release a 1/6 scale figure of the Sad Wolverine crush meme that was born from a 1993 episode of X-Men: The Animated Series. In the episode, Wolverine gazes upon picture of Jean Grey and Cyclops with sadness and jealousy. The scene launched countless memes over the years, each with a different picture in the frame. Mondo's figure is a faithful recreation of that moment. If you want to get your hands on one, here's what you need to know...

Pre-orders for the Limited Edition SDCC variant of the Wolverine meme figure will be available here at the Mondo Shop starting today, July 23 at 10am PT/1pm ET priced at $200. Odds are they will sell out in a heartbeat, so make sure that you're ready and waiting at launch time. When it sells out, you'll be able to grab it here on eBay with a hefty markup attached.

The Wolverine meme figure will include a limited Edition Sad Masked Head, Neutral Masked Head, Angry Masked Head, Logan Unmasked Head, Morph Head, Picture Frame with Scott Summers and Jean Grey (it appears that you can swap the image), alternate hands, and an effects piece. So you can choose to display a battle-ready version of Wolverine that isn't feeling sorry for himself, though the meme mode is made even better thanks to the brilliant bed-themed packaging.

X-Men: The Animated Series is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.