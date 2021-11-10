Sam Wilson’s Captain America Suits Up on a Stunning Marvel Comics Cover

Sam Wilson dons his Captain America suit once again on a variant cover for Marvel’s Timeless #1. The publisher released a series of variant covers for its special Timeless one-shot, illustrated by Marvel’s Stormbreakers, who are billed as “the next generation of elite comic artists.” Joining Sam Wilson’s Captain America are the Incredible Hulk, She-Hulk, Rogue, Elektra, Namor, Thor and Spider-Man 2099.

Anthony Mackie portrays Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor recently co-starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series concluded with Sam officially taking on the mantle of Captain America, which was passed to him by Steve Rogers in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame. Sam’s version of the Captain America costume was originally designed by artist Stuart Immonen for 2014’s All-New Captain America. Marvel Studios is currently working on a Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie, which will pick up the story threads from Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Coincidentally, Sam Wilson returned to his Captain America costume for The United States of Captain America, a miniseries featuring the current and previous wielders of the Captain America moniker: Steve Rogers, Winter Soldier, Falcon and U.S. Agent.

Timeless #1 by writer Jed MacKay and artists Kev Walker, Greg Land and Mark Bagley features Kang the Conqueror journeying across space and time, as he witnesses some of Marvel’s biggest stories in 2022 and beyond. Kang has been tasked with preserving the Marvel timeline from an unknown threat to the entire Marvel Universe. The Stormbreaker variant cover artists are Natacha Bustos, Juann Cabal, Carmen Carnero, Joshua Cassara, Iban Coello, Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, and R.B. Silva.

“Kang the Conqueror always knows what happens next- it’s a perk of being from the 31st century. But when chronal chaos throws the future he expects into disarray, the Conqueror finds a new challenge to pit himself against- and he’s delighted by it,” MacKay told Marvel.com. “In his adventure across the timelines, Kang will reveal things that will happen in the coming years, things that could, and things that should never. He will pit his unstoppable thirst for excellence at all costs against a foe both new and old, and destroy anything in his path to greatness- even if it is an entire world. Some futures will be revealed, others hinted at, and yet others will be annihilated- but which are which?”

“Our magnificent Marvel fans are sure to thrilled by the spectacular stories we have planned for 2022, and Timeless serves as its seismic setup, taking our characters to some most unexpected places – and time periods – with plenty of secrets and surprises along the way! A look at Marvel’s past, present and future…it’s all connected!” Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added.

Timeless #1 goes on sale December 29th. Let us know which of the variant covers is your favorite in the comments.

