Samuel L. Jackson Films Have Grossed $13.3 Billion Worldwide and Counting

If it wasn’t official before (and it was) it is now. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful movie franchise in box office history with a $7.4 billion total gross and climbing. But it isn’t just the franchise that is successful. It also features the talents of the world’s most successful actor — Samuel L. Jackson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson is Hollywood’s most bankable star with the box office receipts to back it up. The actor’s films have brought in a massive $13.3 billion total at the global box office and while that number includes the massive success of the MCU, it also includes his work in the Star Wars franchise and “smaller” work, such as pop culture classic Pulp Fiction and such notorious films like Snakes on a Plane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But Jackson’s success isn’t just measured by his staggering box office power. The report notes that Jackson is also “the most influential actor of all time”, a claim backed up by science. A study in Applied Network Science used an algorithm to measure the pop culture impact of actors with Jackson coming out on top, followed by Clint Eastwood and Tom Cruise.

A part of Jackson’s success comes from his work ethic as well. The actor averages around five films per year and has for the past thirty years, a feat that Glass director M. Night Shyamalan describes as Jackson’s superpower.

“That’s his superpower,” Shyamalan said. “He genuinely loves to entertain people. It’s something he finds great pride in.”

And he’s certainly doing it right now. In addition to Glass, which came out earlier this year, Captain Marvel is in theaters now, and Jackson still has three more films debuting in 2019. Shaft is due out in June, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in July and war drama The Last Full Measure is due out in October. He also already has projects for 2020 as well. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, started production in Croatia earlier this month. The film will see Jackson reprise his role of notorious hitman Darius Kincaid with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as bodyguard Michael Bryce. Richard E. Grant will also reprise his role from the first film with Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas and Frank Grillo joining the cast as well.

And as for Jackson’s $13.3 billion box office number? Expect that number to get even higher. Captain Marvel has enjoyed a nice box office boost with Endgame out and if he happens to appear in Avengers: Endgame (the actor has previously said he hadn’t seen a script for the film and he reads scripts he’s in) that film is looking like it will crack the $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend — it’s first in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!