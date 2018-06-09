Samuel L. Jackson Talks Feeling Left Out of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Throws Shade at DC Movies

Nick Fury was notably absent from both Captain America: Civil War and most of Avengers: Infinity War, and Samuel L. Jackson has definitely noticed.

The actor will reprise the role of Frozone in Disney’s Incredibles 2, and at a recent press conference for the film someone asked him about the Marvel films that have released since the original Incredibles hit theaters. He mentioned the word “family” in regards to it, and Jackson took the opportunity to address Fury’s absence from the team he helped create.

“As I remember that family kind of fell out in the Infinity War didn’t they? And I know they didn’t call me to make them be good,” Jackson said to a big laugh. “I noticed that also. Why am I not there quelling this fire? I did bring all these people into SHIELD and now all of a sudden I’m not there. So I don’t know what you talking about!”

Jackson is referring to the schism that presented itself during Civil War, dividing the Avengers right down the middle. Jackson’s character already had to keep the team from splintering during their first mission, not revealing that Coulson was, in fact, alive, giving the team the motivation it needed to get the job done.

Jackson also took the chance to make a fun jab at Marvel’s competitor DC and their slate of films.

“The genre has grown and it’s grown inside this kind of one place,” Jackson said. “Sure there’s like another company that makes movies that are like this (grins), some…a couple of them are good, but there’s a real interesting kind of playbook sometimes that I look at when I watch all those movies and it’s like they have this secret sauce that sometimes I wonder because I’m there and I’m looking at the directors and going ‘these guys are doing TV shows, why are they doing this?’ or ‘this person does these serious dramas, why is he doing this?’ but there’s something that they know or they find that makes it work and the relationships among the people on the inside of the films always becomes a very intimate and intricate.”

When Brad Bird said this was turning into an Avengers conference, Jackson had the perfect response.

“I’m just saying, that they don’t let me work on those movies for a reason, because I really don’t know what’s going on, but I can pretend I do,” Jackson said. “Kind of like this one. I really don’t what’s going on, but I know they need me and I can make the icy stuff and I make things happen.”

