‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Praises Matt Damon’s Performance as Brett Kavanaugh on ‘SNL’

Many are regarding Matt Damon’s performance as Brett Kavanaugh to be the highlight of this week’s Saturday Night Live — including Captain America himself.

On Twitter, Evans recently shared his thoughts about Damon’s appearance in the SNL season premiere, where the actor parodied Kavanaugh’s behavior during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. You can check out the tweet below.

Matt Damon just crushed it on SNL. That was hilarious. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

As Marvel fans know, Evans is active in the world of social media, sharing everything from videos of his dog singing to his thoughts on various Captain America fan theories. Evans does often tweet his thoughts on political and real-world events as well, which, combined with the fact that he and Damon have crossed paths in the past, doesn’t necessarily make this tweet super surprising.

Audiences will next get to see Evans’ Captain America in the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4, which appears to signal the end of the actor’s time in the role.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said in an interview earlier this year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said in a previous interview. “I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody. But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

