Avengers: Endgame Star Paul Rudd Hosting Saturday Night Live Season Finale Tonight

The 44th season of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live is coming to an end tonight, and one of the current stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been tasked with sending things into the offseason. Paul Rudd, who has played Scott Lang/Ant-Man in two solo movies as well as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, is playing host to SNL‘s finale this weekend, and there are sure to be some fun surprises in store.

Despite having been a part of the MCU since 2015, this is the first time Rudd has been brought on to host SNL since December 2103, when he was joined by musical guest One Direction. This time around, producer and hip-hop artist DJ Khaled will be appearing alongside Rudd to provide the music.

With Endgame being such a massive phenomenon around the globe for the past few weeks, it’s likely that at least one of the sketches in the show will take aim at the events of the massive Marvel blockbuster. There could also be some jokes aimed at Ant-Man himself hidden somewhere in the show.

It also wouldn’t be smart to rule out the possibility of Rudd being joined by one of his Avengers co-stars at some point during the episode. Hosts are often visited by their friends while performing their duties on the Saturday Night Live Stage, and some of the franchise favorites have their own connections to SNL. For example, Scarlett Johansson is currently dating SNL writer and Weekend Update host Colin Jost.

One of the more popular sketches of this season was a new “episode” of a game show called What’s That Name? It aired during John Mulaney’s hosting gig back in March, and saw Bill Hader return as the host of the game. With how well that sketch did this year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it come back tonight, as the concept of What’s That Name? originated during a Rudd-hosted episode of SNL in years past.

Are you looking forward to Paul Rudd’s episode of SNL? Do you think any other Avengers will make their way to the stage? Let us know in the comments!

The Season 44 finale of Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 pm ET.