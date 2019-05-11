SaveDaredevil Team Launches “For Your Consideration” Campaign for Emmy Awards

Immediately after Netflix sent Daredevil to the chopping block, the film’s fans instantly took to online circles to begin organizing. The grassroots efforts have since turned into the massive #SaveDaredevil movement you can see on most digital platforms. Now, the team behind #SaveDaredevil has launched a new effort in an attempt to the third season an Emmy Award or two.

Launching DaredevilFYC.com, the team has crafted a set of high-quality “For Your Consideration” graphics to use in their efforts as they work to get in front of voters at the Television Academy. It’s certainly a unique stance for fans to take, with the awards pushes typically coming from the studios behind the show, something very unlikely in this specific scenario.

All in all, the group is trying to push Daredevil Season Three in seven separate categories, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Stunt Coordinator for A Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie. As expected, the group is also trying to push Charlie Cox in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Other categories they’re hoping to get the attention of voters for are Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (“Resurrection” by Erik Oleson and “Aftermath” by Sarah Streicher), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (“Blindsided” by Alex Garcia Lopez and “A New Napkin” by Sam Miller), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Nomination voting begins June 10th ahead of the official nomination announcements on July 16th. Final voting then takes place starting August 15th. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards take place September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

What's your part of the Daredevil? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

